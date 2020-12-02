Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.29% of Welltower worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.