Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 47,530 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of KLA worth $40,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $1,494,760. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $256.66 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $258.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

