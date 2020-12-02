Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 606,856 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 198.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606,856 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $36,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after buying an additional 2,385,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after buying an additional 2,141,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

DFS opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.