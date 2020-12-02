Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.28% of Tiffany & Co. worth $32,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $147,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIF. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

