Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $39,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

ROST opened at $111.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

