Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.89 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Align Technology worth $30,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,664,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $508.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.39 and a 200-day moving average of $326.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.