Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $37.90 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $37,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $68,575,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,778 shares of company stock worth $11,443,972. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

