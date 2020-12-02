Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 864.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.50% of L3Harris Technologies worth $31,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $191.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

