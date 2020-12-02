Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 223 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $36,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $914,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Shares of ROP opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

