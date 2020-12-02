Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 918,680 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918,680 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $29,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,478.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 7,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 13,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $7,438,301.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,286,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

