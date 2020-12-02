Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.94 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Owens Corning worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

