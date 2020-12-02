Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 63,370 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,370 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VICI Properties worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.66.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

