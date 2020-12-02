Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,000 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $151.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

