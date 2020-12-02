Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,605 shares of company stock valued at $46,864,007 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

