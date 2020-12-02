Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,920,000 after buying an additional 173,497 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.08.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $211.04 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

