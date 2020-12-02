Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,300 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

