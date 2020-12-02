Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average of $162.77. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

