Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 600 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

RNG stock opened at $305.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.39. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.29 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,237,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total value of $2,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,386,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,062 shares of company stock worth $47,974,238. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

