Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Equifax by 113.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 324.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.08.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

