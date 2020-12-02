Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

