Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,669 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

