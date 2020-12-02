Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 11.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $140.85. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

