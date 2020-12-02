Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $240.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

