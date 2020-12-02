Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.