Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in V.F. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in V.F. by 4.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. 140166 lifted their price target on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.38, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

