Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.