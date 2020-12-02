Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.