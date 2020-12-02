Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.