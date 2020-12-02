Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $946,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

