Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

