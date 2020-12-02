Head to Head Analysis: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) vs. Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASML and Strasbaugh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 0 4 10 0 2.71 Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML currently has a consensus target price of $379.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.58%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Strasbaugh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 24.30% 25.91% 13.96% Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASML and Strasbaugh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $13.24 billion 14.24 $2.90 billion $6.89 65.20 Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Volatility & Risk

ASML has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strasbaugh has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASML beats Strasbaugh on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and reat of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About Strasbaugh

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

