Head-To-Head Comparison: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) vs. Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares REX American Resources and Mace Security International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.20 $7.43 million $1.18 68.53 Mace Security International $9.98 million 2.42 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for REX American Resources and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

