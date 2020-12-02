Head-To-Head Review: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) & EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -2.20% -2.95% -1.41% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and EnSync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.52 billion 0.10 $251.18 million $4.67 0.75 EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Summary

EnSync beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a subsidiary of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

