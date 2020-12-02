Head to Head Survey: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS)

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercury Systems and Enova Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Enova Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercury Systems currently has a consensus target price of $91.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.61%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Enova Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercury Systems and Enova Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $796.61 million 5.10 $85.71 million $1.92 37.79 Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Enova Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and Enova Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems 9.97% 7.98% 6.65% Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mercury Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Enova Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mercury Systems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova Systems has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Enova Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc., a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers. It offers components, including power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; modules and sub-assemblies, such as embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures digital radio frequency memory units for various modern electronic warfare applications; radar environment simulation and test systems for defense and intelligence applications; and signals intelligence payloads and EO/IR technologies for small UAV platforms, as well as onboard UAV processor systems for real-time wide area motion imagery. In addition, it designs, markets and sells products intended to protect electronic systems that are critical to national security. The company serves the aerospace and defense electronics industries. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles. It was formerly known as U.S. Electricar, Inc. and changed its name to Enova Systems, Inc. in July 2000. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Torrance, California.

