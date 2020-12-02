Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $500.00 at SVB Leerink

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $505.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2020 earnings at $18.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.52.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $405.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.52. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Humana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.