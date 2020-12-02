Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

