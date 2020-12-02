Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $615,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,499 shares of company stock worth $4,173,096 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.23. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

