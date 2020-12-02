iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 506.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,636,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,782 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after buying an additional 423,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 290,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after buying an additional 261,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.72.

