iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $72,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after buying an additional 4,023,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

