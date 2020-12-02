iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.