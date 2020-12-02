ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

