ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Dividend History for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit