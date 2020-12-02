Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.60.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on J. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE:J opened at $108.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,038,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,716,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

