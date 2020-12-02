Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 535,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DRTGF opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Jet2 has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

