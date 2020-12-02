JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 153,336 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $62,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,015,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 911,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT stock opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.