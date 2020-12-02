JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 81,444 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of Extra Space Storage worth $70,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $104.44. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $1,282,002.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,320.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,132 shares of company stock worth $4,495,075. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

