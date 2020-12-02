JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.15% of Invesco worth $60,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $282,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 108.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 317,145 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 111.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.