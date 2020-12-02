JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,760,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $74,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 159,127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

