JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of American Water Works worth $76,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

AWK opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

