JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,269,559 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.54% of Parsley Energy worth $60,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Shares of PE opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

