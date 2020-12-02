JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of FirstEnergy worth $61,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,094,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,905,000 after acquiring an additional 856,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.